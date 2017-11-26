Kevin Hart’s Wife Eniko Parrish Reveals First Photo of Newborn Son

Eniko Parrish posted the first photo of her newborn son, Kenzo Kash, on Instagram last night, and the congratulations are flooding in.

A love like no other! 💙 Every ounce of pain was worth it ALL..Would I do it again? ABSOLUTELY! A post shared by eníĸo • нarт 💋 (@enikonhart) on Nov 25, 2017 at 2:08pm PST

“Every ounce of pain was worth it ALL. Would I do it again? ABSOLUTELY,” Parrish wrote in her caption.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Does that mean we can expect more kids on the way from Parrish and her superstar husband Kevin Hart?

Hart already has two children from his previous marriage to Torrei Hart — Heaven Hart and Hendrix Hart. They share joint custody of their children, who are 12 years old and 9 years old.

Parrish and Hart married in August of last year. They welcomed their son into the world just this week, a couple of days before Thanksgiving, on Nov. 21.