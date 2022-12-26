Diddy Shares First Photo of Newborn Daughter

Sean "Diddy" Combs' newborn daughter made her public debut in his Christmas Day family photo. Diddy, 53, cradled his daughter Love Sean Combs while surrounded by five of his older children. The music mogul announced Love's birth earlier this month.

"Merry Christmas from my family to yours! LOVE," Diddy captioned the photo gallery. The first picture included Diddy and his children Quincy, 21, Christian, 24, Jessie, 16, D'Lila, 16, and Chance, 16, all wearing green ad red striped pajamas. Diddy sat in the center of the circle, with Love wearing a green onesie in his arms. A second photo showed Diddy's mother and his son's girlfriend joining them. Diddy's eldest son Justin, 28, was the only one missing from the pictures, notes Entertainment Tonight.

Diddy surprised everyone in early December when he suddenly announced Love was born. "I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combes to the world," Diddy wrote on Twitter and Instagram. "Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D'Lila, Jessie, and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!"

The "Can't Nobody Hold Me Down" rapper tried to keep the identity of Love's mother a mystery. However, TMZ obtained Love's birth certificate, which reveals that Love was born on Oct. 15 in Newport Beach, California. Dana Tran, 28, was listed as Love's mother. She works in cyber security and appears to have deleted her social media pages.

Combs is famous for performing under different names and is now using "Love" for himself as well. In November 2017, he announced he would be using Love as his stage name, but he later claimed it was a joke. In January 2018, he told Jimmy Kimmel he was now seriously going to use Love as his stage name. In May 2021, he shared a photo of his license, confirming that he legally changed his name to Love. Combs is also using Love as his name on social media.

In May, Combs launched his new record label, Love Records, and signed a one-album deal with Motown Records. "Music has always been my first love," Combs said in a press release. "Love Records is the next chapter. [It's] about getting back to the love and making the best music of my life." Combs previously retired from making new music in 2016, following the release of his 2015 mixtape, MMM (Money Making Mitch).