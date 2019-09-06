Will Kevin Hart’s Car Accident Affect His Current Movie Roles?

Following Kevin Hart‘s car accident that landed him in the hospital and required him to have back surgery, many are wondering if this will affect his current movie roles. According to TMZ, Hart recently finished two movies: Fatherhood and Jumanji: The Next Level. Luckily, he wrapped filming on both ahead of his terrible accident. Both of these films should be able to be released with no issues, but they were not the only ones Hart had in the pipeline.

The outlet went on to note that Hart was prepping an action-comedy film titled My Own Worst Enemy, which he was scheduled to produce and star in.

At this time, there is no word on how his accident may impact the filming of that movie, but he will reportedly have anywhere from weeks to months of rehabilitation ahead of him.

In hart’s last Instagram post before the accident, he shared a photo of himself jumping into a pool and caption it, “Being home makes me happy….enjoy your weekend people!!!!”

Many of Hart’s fans and followers have since been commenting on the post, in the wake of his accident and surgery, with many of them offering support and sympathy to the comedian.

“I hope that you heal up very fast, I know how hard it is to have back pain and surgery,” one person wrote, “but I hope yours goes alot better then mine did at the age of 15, when i was ejected from a truck that flipped 13-15 times down a hill the size of a football field. It took many months after I LIVED THRU (sic) the wreck to realize I needed major back surgery at the age of just turned 16, my life was changing as I knew it and I got very depressed.”

“I went from living a normal teenage life to fighting daily in hospitals with severe internal bleeding. The back surgeon did a real number on me but im still here fighting and being the best mom and wife I can be…Your in my families thoughts and prayers,” the fan added.

“Sending you good healing vibes and love” someone else said, “Thank you for all the positive, happy and just fun feelings you bring to the world. Hope to see up & about soon.”

“By his stripes you are healed Kevin. I’m sending all the love to you and your family. I love you. Get well soon,” one last fan offered.

