Kevin Dobson Mourned by 'Knot's Landing' and Kojak' Fans

Kevin Dobson, who starred in iconic shows such as Knot's Landing and Kojak, died on Sunday evening, and fans have been mourning the loss. Dobson's rep, Arthur Toretzk, told THR that the actor passed away after battling an autoimmune deficiency. He was 77 years old at the time of his death.

A widely respected character actor, Dobson played Telly Savalas' young partner Bobby Crocker on Kojak, and as Michele Lee's husband, Mack MacKenzie, on Knots Landing. He also appeared in a number os soap operas, such as Days of Our Lives, The Bold and the Beautiful and One Life to Live. Dobson was featured in a few films as well, starring opposite Henry Fonda in Midway (1976), and alongside Barbra Streisand in All Night Long, wherein he played the singer/actress' husband. Dodson's death has had many mourning, many of whom are taking to social media to express their sorrow. Scroll down to read some memorials to the beloved late actor.