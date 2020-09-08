Kevin Dobson Mourned by 'Knot's Landing' and Kojak' Fans
Kevin Dobson, who starred in iconic shows such as Knot's Landing and Kojak, died on Sunday evening, and fans have been mourning the loss. Dobson's rep, Arthur Toretzk, told THR that the actor passed away after battling an autoimmune deficiency. He was 77 years old at the time of his death.
A widely respected character actor, Dobson played Telly Savalas' young partner Bobby Crocker on Kojak, and as Michele Lee's husband, Mack MacKenzie, on Knots Landing. He also appeared in a number os soap operas, such as Days of Our Lives, The Bold and the Beautiful and One Life to Live. Dobson was featured in a few films as well, starring opposite Henry Fonda in Midway (1976), and alongside Barbra Streisand in All Night Long, wherein he played the singer/actress' husband. Dodson's death has had many mourning, many of whom are taking to social media to express their sorrow. Scroll down to read some memorials to the beloved late actor.
I met him through Friends many years ago in Queens. He was a solid guy, family values, good actor and funny too. I have a photo of him he signed to me! Sympathies and prayers to his lovely wife and family. R.I.P. Kevin💙— Marion R (@Chicksview) September 8, 2020
Rest in Peace. Knots Landing was one of my favorite shows. pic.twitter.com/LWry7gf57B— Carolyn Gordon (@Lane225) September 8, 2020
Sad. #KevinDobson was a talented #actor. Whether on #KnotsLanding w/ @The_MicheleLee, #HardhatAndLegs w/ @SharonGless, or other projects, he brought strength & kindness to his roles. Condolences to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/CaFY7u7q0k— Cassidy McMillan (@CassidyMcM) September 8, 2020
Will never forget my favorite couple Karen and Mack #KnotLanding #RIPKevinDobson❤ pic.twitter.com/sJHe5WLHOZ— Katie Faye (@katiefaye333) September 7, 2020
Mack on knots landing was so cool, and Kevin Dobson played him so smooth. I had such a crush on him. This makes me sad.— jujuphee75 (@killerqween75) September 8, 2020
Very sad news. #KevinDobson was one of those actors who were just consistently good in everything. He projected an air of strength & reliability & was just such a likeable guy. He will be missed.— Mark Garrison (@MarkGarrison1) September 8, 2020
Very sad! I remember him well, especially in Kojak. He had a great smile.❤️— Cookie H. Yordon (@cookieyordon) September 8, 2020
A longtime advocate for veterans ♥️— Elaine Harry (@ElaineHarry1) September 8, 2020
RIP good sir
Oh...wow, a true TV legend... my sisters watched "Knott's Landing" religiously in the 80s... RIP— Brian W. Carter (@kismet_idea) September 8, 2020
No, not Mack😢 Such an amazing actor. I miss Knots Landing— Tina D (@TiDem_19) September 7, 2020
So sad 😢— Rob Wade (@robwade91225) September 8, 2020
My mom and I watched this show together. Great memories❤️ R.I.P. Kevin Dobson— Jessica (@tweetbsweet) September 8, 2020
I really like him in knots landing and as Mickey on days. So sad, gone too soon.— lynnz_45@yahoo.com (@45Lynnz) September 8, 2020
Knots Landing was one of my favorite shows back in the day. So sad. I really didn't like Kojak but i did meet both Telly Savalas and Kevin once at the Jerry Lewis telethon.— Sharon B. (@pokerhanas) September 8, 2020
RIP Kevin. Thanks for some great tv.