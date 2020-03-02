Kerry Washington Reveals Dramatic New Hairdo

Kerry Washington is showing off a sleek new hairstyle in the latest issue of Net-a-Porter’s online magazine, Porter, posing in a series of subdued outfits with her hair in a simple, pulled-back style that allows her face to take center stage.

The actress shared several shots from the shoot on Instagram, including a trio of photos in which she posed in a black mesh top, a black ribbed dress and a black sleeveless blazer with minimal gold jewelry.

“The future is Kerry Washington,” one fan proclaimed in the comments. “Looking beautiful,” shared another.

“Love. Love. Love,” shared hairstylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew. Reese Witherspoon commented on her friend’s post with three crown emojis.

Washington and Witherspoon worked together on the upcoming Hulu show Little Fires Everywhere, which is adapted from the 2017 novel of the same name by Celeste Ng.

“She’s just amazing, and a great friend,” Washington told Porter of Witherspoon. “The sort of girlfriend who, when she asks you how you are, you can tell really cares about the response. I have such great respect for her, not only as a friend but as someone who has her own production company. She was so willing to share her mistakes and what she had learned.”

“One thing a lot of us have talked about is this idea that, because of the imbalance of power and the delineation of who gets to be the protagonist, so often in our careers, there was one woman on a set,” she added. “We were siloed. And so we were told about each other. And the story was often, ‘She’s difficult. She’s needy. She’s crazy. She’s unpredictable. She’s a diva.’ Now we talk to each other, we work together and we know that not to be true. Even with Little Fires Everywhere, it deals with the nuances of womanhood and motherhood, regardless of outward identity.”

Washington also has her own production company, Simpson Street, which is named after the street her mom grew up on in the Bronx.

“I always have, even as a child, been really opinionated. I’ve always wanted an environment where I can feel seen and heard,” she said. “I don’t even know that I saw myself as a leader, just as a person with a lot to say. I think the more I started to work in this industry, I started to understand that there weren’t a lot of people who understood my perspective as a woman or as a woman of color in power – and I had to create that opportunity.”

