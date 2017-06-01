Kendra Wilkinson Reveals Skimpy Nighty Photo While In Vegas For ‘Sex Tips’

Kendra Wilkinson is starring in a racy play called Sex Tips in Las Vegas, and the former Playboy model took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a look at her sexy getup for the gig.

Look who came out to our Vegas show last night!! @jonathanrknight #NKOTB @sextipsvegas 😃🙊 #Vegas A post shared by Kendra Wilkinson Baskett (@kendra_wilkinson_baskett) on May 31, 2017 at 9:56am PDT

The blond bombshell shared the snap with the caption: “Look who came out to our Vegas show last night!! @jonathanrknight #NKOTB @sextipsvegas #Vegas.”

The image shows the mother of two sporting a skimpy nighty outfit that flaunts her ample cleavage. She covered her shoulders with a sheer robe and pulled her long locks into a ponytail. Wilkinson posed for the snap with New Kids on the Block singer Jonathan Knight.

In April, the Kendra On Top star spoke out about the role.

“I am going to play a lead role in a play called Sex Tips for Straight Women From a Gay Man and it will be in Las Vegas. I am going to Vegas!” she said during an interview with E! News.

Wilkinson stars alongside Queer Eye for the Straight Guy alum Jai Rodriguez and Michael Milton. The play is a theatrical adaptation of a novel by the same name.

Kendra characterized the experience as an adventurous step in her career.

“Just when I think it’s over for me in this world, new opportunities present themselves,” Kendra said. “I’m still here and it’s getting bigger and I’m so thankful for these opportunities and to be able to explore life like this.”

She continued by saying: “I’m birthing something new. It’s a fresh new chapter in my life and I have no idea where it’s taking me. I am so excited for this opportunity.”

Not only does Kendra heat thing sup on stage with her role in Sex Tips, but also she likes to keep the romance alive with her husband Hank Baskett.

“The thing is we are fun people we don’t trap ourselves in the bedroom we are spontaneous people and we don’t take things so serious and we don’t limit ourselves to our bedroom. We like to look outside the box,” Kendra said.

“We venture off into different places like the kitchen and the Jacuzzi, and we’ve done it in the car a couple of times … Hank and I did have sex on a jet ski in Cabo. It was awesome.”