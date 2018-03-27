Source: Kendra Wilkinson Plans to File for Divorce From Hank Baskett

Kendra Wilkinson is planning to file for divorce from Hank Baskett after nearly nine years of marriage, a source told Us Weekly.

“She’s been really unhappy and felt uncomfortable in the marriage and they have been fighting a lot,” the source said of the former Playboy model and The Girls Next Door personality.

The reported split comes two days after Wilkinson experienced a sort of breakdown on social media, sharing black-and-white selfies and cryptic messages like “life isn’t making any sense to me right now” and “I need to love myself again.”

The news also comes one month after the 32-year-old admitted in an Instagram post that she and former NFL player Baskett, 35, were facing marital issues. She addressed a report in February that claimed the couple were “faking it for TV,” denying the rumor but acknowledging that they were in a rough patch.

“1. how do u fake marital problems? makes absolutely no sense,” Wilkinson wrote in a post that has since been deleted. “2. Yes we are having issues 3. My job has been reality tv for 13 years 4. My show was a comedy and light hearted til sad times happened then we had to change my show from comedy to drama. Not what i wanted but was a part of my journey and story.”

The reality vixen continued to open up to fans, writing, “5. These issues Hank n I are having in our home which we are trying to hard to over come, everyone knows about, including producers and network, friends and family. 6. My job is reality TV and I love my job unfortunately these issues at home are affecting my decisions cuz the last thing I want to do is hurt Hank.”

“7. I hope to get back to the fun Kendra you all know. That’s all I want n aim for. I hate drama!” she concluded.

Wilkinson — who later deleted the post — also thanked fans for their “support and understanding.”

She and Baskett have endured several ups and downs in their relationship since marrying inside the Playboy mansion in 2009. In 2014, the former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver allegedly cheated on his then-pregnant wife with a transgender model.

At the time, a furious Wilkinson flushed her wedding ring down the toilet. The couple then went on to attempt to repair their relationship on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.

Wilkinson and Baskett share two children together, son Hank Baskett IV, 8, and daughter Alijah Mary Baskett, 3.

Neither partner has commented on reports of their impending divorce at this time.