Kendra Wilkinson Posts Photo of Daughter Amid Divorce Filing Reports

Kendra Wilkinson is spending time with her daughter amid rumors that she and Hank Baskett are preparing to split after nearly nine years of marriage.

The former Playboy bunny shared an adorable Instagram photo on Monday afternoon of her 3-year-old daughter Alijah, dressed in an all pink outfit, flying a kite.

“Beautiful day today,” Wilkinson captioned the photo, which comes amid reports that Wilkinson is preparing to file for divorce from Baskett.

“They’ve been having a really tough time especially over the last three to six months,” a source close to the Kendra on Top alum told PEOPLE about the couple, who are not wearing their wedding rings and are reportedly past the point of turning back.

“She’s always been someone who wanted to be fully committed, married forever, and was definitely a ‘I’ll never get a divorce’ kind of girl, but she really lost trust in her marriage and she’s realized there’s no turning back,” the source said about Wilkinson, 32.

The insider added that the reality star is spending time with her kids and her girlfriends.

“She’s focusing on her kids and making sure they feel safe. She’s been going on hikes, working out, doing a ton of Pilates and just trying to stay healthy. She’s also spending a ton of time with girlfriends and has been leaning on them for support. They’ve been trying to help her keep her mind off of her marital issues,” the source said.

The couple married in 2009 and share two children: Alijah and an 8-year-old son, Hank IV. Their marriage was rocked by a 2014 scandal when Baskett, 35, allegedly had an affair with a transgender model while Wilkinson was eight months pregnant.

In the wake of the scandal, the two remained committed to each other but the source says, “Kendra is just not happy. They bicker all the time and she hasn’t been able to trust him.”

The divorce rumors came two days after Wilkinson experienced a sort of breakdown on social media, sharing black-and-white selfies and cryptic messages like “life isn’t making any sense to me right now” and “I need to love myself again.”

In February, Wilkinson admitted in an Instagram post to having “marital problems” with former NFL player Baskett. She addressed a report that claimed the couple was “faking it for TV,” denying the rumor but acknowledging that they were in a rough patch.

“1. how do u fake marital problems? makes absolutely no sense,” Wilkinson wrote in a post that has since been deleted. “2. Yes we are having issues 3. My job has been reality tv for 13 years 4. My show was a comedy and light hearted til sad times happened then we had to change my show from comedy to drama. Not what i wanted but was a part of my journey and story.”

The reality vixen continued to open up to fans, writing, “5. These issues Hank n I are having in our home which we are trying to hard to over come, everyone knows about, including producers and network, friends and family. 6. My job is reality TV and I love my job unfortunately these issues at home are affecting my decisions cuz the last thing I want to do is hurt Hank.”

“7. I hope to get back to the fun Kendra you all know. That’s all I want n aim for. I hate drama!” she concluded.

Wilkinson — who later deleted the post — also thanked fans for their “support and understanding.”