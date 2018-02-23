Kendra Wilkinson Baskett Admits to Marital Issues With Husband Hank

Reality show personality and former Playboy model Kendra Wilkinson Baskett took to Instagram on Wednesday and openly admitted that she and husband Hank Baskett are experiencing some marital issues.

The post’s photo was that of a tabloid article speculating that Wilkinson was “faking” the martial issues in order to convince WE tv to give Kendra On Top a seventh season on the network. Kendra made a list in the caption breaking down the reality of her situation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“1. How do u fake marital problems? Makes absolutely no sense,” Wilkinson started off. “2. Yes we are having issues. 3. My job has been reality tv for 13 years. 4. My show was a comedy and light hearted til sad times happened then we had to change my show from comedy to drama. Not what I wanted but was a part of my journey and story.”

“5. These issues Hank (and) I are having in our home which we are tryin(g) to hard to over come, everyone knows about, including producers and network, friends and family,” Wilkinson continued. “6. My job is reality TV and I love my job unfortunately these issues at home are affecting my decisions cuz the last thing i want to do is hurt Hank. “7. I hope to get back to the fun Kendra you all know. That’s all i want n aim for. I hate drama!!! Thank you all for your support and understanding me at this time. I’ve been in a lot of therapy lately n hope all gets resolved for me, Hank,kids and even for TV.”

Wilkinson first rose to fame in 2004 on the E! Network show The Girls Next Door as one of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner’s three girlfriends. The show ended in 2009, the same year she married NFL wide receiver Hank Baskett. The two went on to have two children and have been featured on the WE tv network show since 2012.