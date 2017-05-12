Kendra Wilkinson Shares Heartbreaking Goodbye To Her Kids As She Moves To Vegas

Kendra Wilkinson Baskett took to Instagram to share an emotional goodbye message about her two children.

The other day when Lil Hank and I drove out to Vegas to drop me off. Was an emotional day but everyone is excited for my new adventure… A post shared by Kendra Wilkinson Baskett (@kendra_wilkinson_baskett) on May 11, 2017 at 11:55am PDT

Wilkinson is currently in Las Vegas to star in a comedic live show entitled “Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man.” The Kendra On Top star will appear alongside Queer Eye for the Straight Guy‘s Jai Rodriguez for at 12-week run at the Paris Las Vegas hotel.

Unfortunately for Kendra, she has to leave her husband Hank Baskett and their two children back home while she’s making her start as a stage performer. She shared a photo from when she had to say goodbye to her son Hank Jr.

“The other day when Lil Hank and I drove out to Vegas to drop me off,” she wrote. “Was an emotional day but everyone is excited for my new adventure.”

Earlier on Thursday, shared another emotional post about her kids. She posted a Facetime screenshot of herself talking to her daughter Alijah with a tearjerking caption.

“Had breakfast with my baby this morning. Missin my babies here in Vegas but I’ll see them soon,” she wrote.

Had breakfast with my baby this morning. Missin my babies here in Vegas but I’ll see them soon 😃 A post shared by Kendra Wilkinson Baskett (@kendra_wilkinson_baskett) on May 11, 2017 at 9:19am PDT

The former Playboy model has been throwing herself into her work as of late and has been giving fans teases of her fun, raunchy stage show.

She’s also been featured on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Star Family Edition with her mother. Reuniting with her estranged mother has been a dramatic experience for her, one that is one of the most trying experiences of her life.

“The decision to do family boot camp with my mom was the toughest decision of my life,” Kendra shared with E! News. “It really truly was.”

Follow Kendra Wilkinson Baskett on Instagram at @kendra_wilkinson_baskett.

