Kendall Jenner’s Alleged Stalker Goes Missing in Canada

Kendall Jenner’s alleged stalker is MIA at the moment and law enforcement fear he may be trying to make his way back to her.

John Ford was deported from the U.S. back to Canada earlier this month, but now his whereabouts are up in the air.

Videos by PopCulture.com

His family, who live in Toronto and who were suppose to be keeping track of his every move, claim to not know where he’s at currently. The last time Ford was in communication with law enforcement was when they dropped him off at the Toronto airport.

The 38-year-old was arrested in New Mexico by ICE but was arrested previously by LAPD after he broke onto Jenner’s property more than a few times.

Following those arrests, Jenner filed a restraining order against him which calls for him to stay at least 100 yards away from the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star for the next five years. If he were to violate that rule, he could immediately be arrested and face possible jail time, then of course, deportation, again.

According to TMZ, Jenner and her team are on high alert given the situation and are prepared to take action if need be.

It won’t be easy for Ford to cross the U.S. border given the fact that border patrol is on the lookout for him, but if he were to sneak in illegally, that would make it a bit more challenging.

Law enforcement is encouraging the public to contact them if he’s spotted on American soil.

The model recently got down and dirty with her sister Kourtney Kardashian after she accused the oldest sister of “bullying” her on their ski trip together. She went on to say that Kardashian was “trying to be cool” in front of Jenner’s friends while putting the 23-year-old down.

“I definitely think it was unfair for Kendall to say I was bullying her,” Kardashian stated. “We were just having a good time. She’s just way more uptight and I thought, because I wasn’t trying to make fun of her at all.”

Both Jenner and Kardashian were venting their frustration to their sister Khloe Kardashian, and while Khloe kept going back and forth, the tables quickly turned on her.

“We came to the conclusion that Khloe made this a little bit worse than it needed to be,” Jenner said during her confessional. “So, we decided to stage a little fight to annoy Khloe and freak her out a bit for getting into our business.”

The two sisters ended up throwing potatoes at Khloe, while she claimed she was doing the right thing.

“I thought I was doing a good thing,” the mom of one said. “I was sincerely trying to help, but I know for the next time just let them figure it out on their own.”