Kendall Jenner Strips Down to Lingerie in Cheeky ‘Heat Wave’ Snapshot

Kendall Jenner is feeling the heat in New York City.

The model took to Instagram Thursday to share how she’s coping with the current heat wave in the big city. Jenner is photographed sitting on a rooftop, sipping on a beverage while wearing a small black bikini.

Jenner simply captioned the photo “heat wave.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality has been sharing photos of herself in small bikinis ever since reportedly reaching the end of her romantic relationship with NBA star Blake Griffin.

The two were spotted attending the same Coachella party on April 13, but PEOPLE reported that the two only had an icy interaction.

An observer told the publication that Griffin walked past Jenner’s table as she stared at him, and she then turned to whisper something to a friend. It didn’t appear that the two made contact at the party after that.

But Jenner is generally pretty private about her dating life, only hinting that she and Griffin were in the on-again part of their relationship during an interview with Vogue writer Jonathan Van Meter for the magazine’s April 2018 cover interview.

“I’m happy. He’s very nice,” she told Vogue. “I have someone being very nice to me.”

The 22-year-old Jenner and Griffin have been dating since August. In July, Griffin and fianceé Brynn Cameron, with whom he has 4-year-old son Ford and 1-year-old Finley, called off their engagement.

Between weekends at Coachella, she accompanied sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian on a trip to Cleveland to visit Khloé Kardashian, who welcomed her first child, daughter True Thompson, on April 12.

The sister visit came soon after allegations surfaced that Khloé’s boyfriend and True’s father, Tristan Thompson, had cheated on his pregnant girlfriend repeatedly.

Jenner then headed back to Los Angeles, where she joined many family members to celebrate sister Kourtney’s 39th birthday with a party at home.

“You taught me how to be a mom, you taught me how to love, you taught me what being a mom was all about. You were the first, you were there first,” mom Kris Jenner told Kourtney in a birthday speech that was documented on Kim and Kourtney’s Instagram Story.

“I love you more than I can say. I love you more than life itself. You don’t even understand how much I love and adore you and I appreciate you,” she continued. “You are the biggest blessing in my life and I thank you, Kourtney. Let’s all celebrate Kourtney’s birthday!”