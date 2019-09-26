Kendall Jenner Sips From Bachelorette Penis Cup and Hailey Bieber Loses It, Photo Shows

Kendall Jenner was recently photographed taking a sip of a drink from a bachelorette party penis-shaped cup, and her friend Hailey Bieber can be seen in the background losing it over the joke. In photos shared by TMZ, Jenner and Bieber are seen riding an SUV together, with Jenner riding in the front passenger seat and Bieber hanging out in the backseat. The pair were out with several of Bieber’s other friends to celebrate the model’s upcoming nuptials to singer Justin Bieber, whom she technically already married last year. The couple wed in a New York City courtroom in 2018, but have been planning to have a ceremony where they say their “I do’s” in front of family and close friends.

Earlier this month, Bieber spoke out against critics of her marriage to the pop music star, saying, “Nobody from the outside really knows what’s going on between us. When I had hundreds of thousands of comments bombarding me with: ‘He’s never going to this,’ ‘You’re never going to that,’ ‘You’ll be divorced by then,’ you can’t help but wonder: ”Does someone see something that I don’t see?’”

She then added, “But the only two people in a relationship are the two people in it,” according to The Daily Mail.

One dynamic of their relationship that the Bieber’s have been outspoken about is their unified faith. Over the summer they attended a church conference that Bieber raved about in a subsequent Instagram post.

“Monday came so fast never got a chance to express how amazing this past weekend was,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “I know for me this conference came at the exact time I needed it, I believe God is THAT amazing and faithful that he brings us the right words during the season that we need it the most.”

“I’m so blown away and inspired by you both [Chad Veach] [Julia Veach] and I’m grateful for what you guys do and the way you both lead your church,” Bieber went on to say. “This weekend was one to remember and one that put a new fire in both of our souls!!”

TMZ reports that the Biebers will be holding their wedding ceremony in South Carolina on Sept. 30.

