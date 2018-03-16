Watch Kendall Jenner Sing in NSFW Chris Brown Music Video

Kendall Jenner has a guest-starring role in rapper Lil Dicky’s new music video for “Freaky Friday,” which features Chris Brown. In the video clip, she confirms, “I have a vagina.”

The video shows Lil Dicky accidentally swapping bodies with different celebrities, including Brown and Jenner. Lil Dicky also swaps bodies with Ed Sheeran and DJ Khaled in his tribute to the Disney movie, Freaky Friday.

“I’m Kendall Jenner. I got a vagina,” the 22-year-old Kendall sings as Lil Dicky. “I’m gonna explore that right now. Holy s—, I got a vagina. I’m gonna learn. I’m gonna understand the inner workings of a woman.”

This is not the first time Kendall has appeared in a music video. In September, she popped up in Fergie’s “Enchante” music video. In March 2017, she starred in an Estee Lauder commercial that acted as a music video for Elle King’s “Wild Love.”

In other Jenner news, she was featured in the new issue of Vogue. She theorized why fans think she might be gay, even though she is dating basketball star Blake Griffin, in the interview.

“I think it’s because I’m not like all my other sisters, who are like, ‘Here’s me and my boyfriend!’ So it was a thing for a minute because no one ever saw me with a guy,” she said of the rumors. “I would always go that extra mile to be low-key with guys, sneaking around all the time. You don’t want to, like, look crazy.”

Jenner said she is not bisexual or gay, but added that she does not know and is “all down for experience — not against it whatsoever — but I’ve never been there before.”

“I know I have kind of a … male energy? But I don’t want to say that wrong, because I’m not transgender or anything. But I have a tough energy. I move differently. But to answer your question: I’m not gay. I have literally nothing to hide,” she told Vogue with a laugh. “I would never hide something like that.”

Jenner and Griffin have been dating since late last year. Griffin is now being sued by his former fiancee, with whom he has two young children.