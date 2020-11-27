Kendall Jenner Offers Calming Words to People Struggling With Mental Health on Thanksgiving

✖

Kendall Jenner shared advice with her followers struggling with their mental health this holiday season as people around the country celebrated a different kind of Thanksgiving amid the coronavirus pandemic. Thursday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared some of her own life experience on Twitter, admitting that while she's found it hard to "keep [her] spirits up at times," focusing on things she is grateful for has gotten her through.

Jenner's fans thanked her for the words of support, earning love from the model directly. She replied to one person, "I am grateful to have you!" telling another person, "Your support means the world." To a follower who called her an "angel" for her tweet, the 25-year-old replied, "You’re the angel!"

in this past year i’ve found it hard to keep my spirits up at times and have struggled a bit with my mental. what gets me through it is gratitude! be thankful today for what you have! sending love ❤️ — Kendall (@KendallJenner) November 26, 2020

Jenner has gotten some serious criticism over the past few months, with people calling out the model for having a crowded 25th birthday party on Halloween night. Despite the pandemic, the star's many famous friends gathered together, many of whom were seen not wearing face masks or social distancing.

Kendall's mom, Kris Jenner, defended the party on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live soon after, explaining that all attendees were administered a rapid test before walking in the door, despite the high margin of error reported in rapid testing. After being tested, "they had to wait, you know, a half-hour until … the results were in," Kris said, noting that "everybody was tested a few days before Halloween." The momager said she and her family "are really responsible and we make sure that everyone in our family and our closest friends are tested religiously," and insisted they "do what we can, we try to follow the rules."

"We're dealing with lots of people that have different opinions and all we can do is live our lives the best way we know how and be responsible and do the right thing. And we're doing that," she concluded. "I'm very sensitive to what’s going on. Believe me, you know, I've tried so hard." Kendall has been open about her anxiety in the past, saying in a 2018 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that she considers stepping back from the spotlight due to the negative things people say about her on social media.