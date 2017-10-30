Kendall Jenner Dazzles in Her Offbeat Halloween Costume

We’re not sure what Kendall Jenner‘s Halloween costume is, but it sure is shiny!

so vintage @marnixmarni @jenatkinhair @robscheppy A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Oct 29, 2017 at 12:21pm PDT

The 21-year-old model posted a video of her Halloween getup on Instagram panning from her tailored Bermuda short bottoms to her plunging white blouse, geometric glasses and jaunty hat.

Paired with shining rhinestone accessories, Kendall looked stunning in the “vintage” look, as she described it in the caption.

Fans in the comment section loved the look, but were also confused as to what the Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member was supposed to be.

“What is this?” one person commented.

“???” another added.

Sisters Kourtney and Kim were much more recognizable in their latest Halloween costumes, going as a spot-on recreation of Madonna and Michael Jackson at the 1991 Academy Awards.