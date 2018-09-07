Kendall Jenner Gives Her Real Take on Friends Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s Engagement

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got engaged earlier this summer after being back together for just a few months, and it’s likely that everyone who has heard the news has their own take on the lightning-fast engagement.

The couple’s friend Kendall Jenner offered her opinion on the matter during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night, with host Jimmy Fallon prompting a quick comment from the model.

“We love Justin Bieber. We’re friends with that dude,” Fallon remarked. “I think it’s perfect. They’re so in love!”

“Whatever makes them happy, I’m happy,” Jenner responded. “I’ve been friends with both of them for a very long time. If everybody’s happy, then it makes me happy.”

Fallon also talked to Jenner about her three new nieces — Chicago West, Stormi Webster and True Thompson — who were all born this year.

“Just be honest, between us: Do you have a favorite baby?” Fallon queried.

“I won’t name names,” the reality star joked. “We’re in a safe place, right? I’ll tell you later.”

Jenner’s family is one of the most famous in the country, and it seems even the Kardashians may even have something to say about each other on occasion, with Jenner revealing that there are various group chats within the Kardshian clan.

“We have family group chats. We have a bunch of them, because all different people are in certain ones,” she explained. “I was on a group chat with Khloe and Kourtney the other day and we were talking about something — I don’t think we were talking bad about any of our family members — but we were just talking and I had this realization. I was like, ‘Oh, my God! Do you guys have a group chat about me? Like, do you talk about me in other texts?’ They were like, ‘Kendall, you literally don’t do anything wrong. We don’t have a group chat about you.’ I was like, ‘Yes!’ They don’t have anything bad to say about me, which is cool, I guess…unless they’re lying!” she said with a laugh. “They’re probably lying!”

“Of course they’re lying!” Fallon jokingly reassured her. “What are you talking about?”

“I’m sure they were trying to make me feel better, because I said the same thing about Khloe and Kourtney,” Jenner responded. “They were like, ‘You don’t have one about us?’ I was like, ‘…No.’”

Photo Credit: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon