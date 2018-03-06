Kendall Jenner Hospitalized During Oscars Weekend

Kendall Jenner stunned crowds at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, but she apparently spent time in the hospital just before her appearance on Sunday, The Blast reports.

Sources close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member claim that while Jenner was prepping for appearances during Oscars weekend, she suffered a bad reaction to a vitamin drip.

The 22-year-old checked into Cedars Sinai in Beverly Hills and was treated for the alternative reaction to the vitamin infusion. She was released a short time later.

Jenner seems to have rebounded quickly from the medical scare; she was spotted following the 90th annual Academy Awards at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills for a star-studded afterparty.

The model wowed fans on the red carpet ahead of the party as she sported a Redemption minidress featuring larger-than-life sleeves.

With four layers of ruffles, Jenner’s sleeves created the biggest statement of her vintage-inspired look, though the rest of the form-fitting black dress was anything but boring. Featuring the highest of hemlines, side lace paneling and a plunging neckline, it’s the kind of dress that could only be worn by one of the world’s top models.

Jenner likely sought to make a lasting impression at the Vanity Fair soirée because she has stepped away from the runway fashion scene in recent weeks, despite being in the thick of Fashion Month this season. Though she is one of the most coveted models of the moment, she only made a brief appearance at the Adidas Originals by Daniëlle Cathari presentation in New York City.

A source told People that “there’s no real reason” Jenner was absent from the shows. “She had other working commitments this year,” an insider said.

“Kendall always decides last minute what she is walking in,” another source said. “It depends on the money and how she is feeling.”

A third source said the model needed a “little bit of a break” after her “nonstop” 2017, a year during which she dethroned Tom Brady’s model wife Gisele Bundchen as the highest-paid supermodel in the world.