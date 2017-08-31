Kendall Jenner Is Surrounded by Fruit in New Lingerie Snap

Kendall Jenner has shared a gorgeous new modeling photo to Instagram, and it shows the young member of the Kardashian clan surrounded by fruit while wearing lingerie.

🍒🍒🍒 @laperlalingerie A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Aug 24, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT

In the photo, Jenner can be seen in a sheer, long-sleeved lingerie bodysuit, that has thicker, lace material over the chest and wrists.

While she reaches into a large bowl of green and purple grapes, a bowl of bright red apples is visible behind her.

In a recent turn of events for Jenner, it was revealed earlier this month that a judge granted her request for a restraining order against a man who had been writing her bizarre love letters.

Jenner’s lawyer, Shawn Holley, was present in court and submitted a letter from Jenner’s security team that advised in favor of a restraining order against Thomas Hummel.

Jenner herself was not present, but the judge still granted the restraining order anyway.

Hummel is required to stay 100 yards away and is strictly forbidden from contacting her in any way. Additionally, he isn’t allowed to own any guns.

Last month, Jenner and her sister Kylie were called out for using Tupac’s likeness on a t-shirt without permission, and they’re even being sued by the photographer of the image.

Michael Miller, who has photographed stars like Eazy-E, Angelina Jolie, and Jack Nicholson, says the Jenner sisters used a photo he snapped of Tupac on their t-shirts without his approval. Miller is sticking to his word to sue for a cut of the profits made off of the shirts with his photo on them.