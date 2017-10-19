Kendall Jenner Gets Cheeky in Sexy New Instagram

Looks like Kendall Jenner is channeling some vintage Pam Anderson vibes in a cheeky new Instagram she posted Wednesday.

84° A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Oct 18, 2017 at 2:50pm PDT

The 21-year-old showed off her booty in a red Baywatch-esque one piece bathing suit, pulling at the edge of the suit with a flirty tug.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She captioned the photo simply, “84°,” possibly referring perhaps to the angle of her curves, but most likely to the high temperature in Los Angeles Wednesday.

Kylie and boyfriend Blake Griffin of the L.A. Clippers stepped out on a double date with sister Kendall Jenner and her reported baby daddy Travis Scott Sunday for a scare-filled night at Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights.

Up Next: All of Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy Clues So Far

Kylie, who is believed to be pregnant, wore a baggy sweatshirt during the date–possibly to hide a growing bump?

One onlooker told PEOPLE that the two looked like they were having a great time on their outing.

“Kylie and Kendall were both extremely loving and cuddly with their boyfriends,” the source said. “Both couples had their arms around each other, and the girls were really sweet with their guys. Travis and Kylie were especially cute and lovey-dovey. Kendall and Blake had a blast going through the mazes together.”