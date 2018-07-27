Kelly Rowland Gets Temporary Tattoo in Honor of Demi Lovato

Kelly Rowland expressed her support for Demi Lovato on Wednesday by getting a temporary matching tattoo of the “Confident” singer’s lion ink.

The former Destiny’s Child member posted a photo of her getting the ink on Instagram Stories, captioning it “…. got you on mind.”She also shared a photo of the tattoo sketch and wrote “[Demi Lovato] I [heart] you.”

Rowland got the tattoo in Chicago at 29Rooms, E! News reports, Refinery29’s annual exhibit of style, culture and creativity. The tattoo parlor, named Power Parlor, was created in collaboration with the “Stone Cold” singer.

“We all have our own form of battle scars, a reminder of what we’ve overcome,” the event’s website read. “Inspired by Demi’s own tattoos that celebrate her resilience, step into this temporary tattoo and turn your personal journey into art. Adorn yourself with a message of courage and self-confidence, and let your ink empower you to move forward in the face of any challenge. [Demi Lovato].”

Lovato’s lion tattoo is placed on her left hand. The singer debuted it in April 2017.

Rowland’s tribute comes shortly after the singer was rushed to the hospital following an apparent overdose Tuesday.

“Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now,” a statement from Lovato’s publicist Tuesday evening read.

News of Lovato’s hospitalization came one month after she revealed she had relapsed following six years of sobriety. The source told the outlet that the former Disney star’s “decision-making process got severely impaired” before the overdose.

Lovato rose to fame on the Disney Channel series Sonny With a Chance and the Camp Rock movies. The “Stone Cold” singer first sought treatment for her eating disorder, cutting and substance abuse in 2010 following a physical altercation with a backup dancer.

As she recovers in the hospital, her family is reportedly making plans for her to seek treatment in rehab.

“Demi is recovering and her loved ones are so incredibly thankful she has pulled through. They know how lucky she is to be alive and are relieved she’s getting another chance,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “Her family is going to do everything in their power to help get Demi back on track and are making plans to get her straight into rehab. She is a fighter and has beat this in the past, so they know she can live a clean and sober life again. Her mother is by her side.”

“Demi has the love and support of her family,” the source continues. “Right now their plan is to keep her away from those people in her life that don’t support a clean and sober future.”