Kelly Ripa Says Daughter Lola Thinks Her Fashion Choices Are ‘Embarrassing and Awful’

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos‘ daughter Lola shared some bold critique with her mother about her fashion choices. The couple recently spoke about the 18-year-old’s fashion sense and while the couple admits Lola is a fashion savant, they admitted she did not get it from them.

“She’s cool. She’s really cool. She’s always been cool,” Consuelos told PEOPLE of his daughter, a freshman at New York University.

“We have nothing to do with it literally because she’s mortified by everything we put on,” added the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host during the chat with the outlet.

The Riverdale actor also said his daughter’s fashionista skills come in handy when getting ready for events.

“I do ask her for advice sometimes,” Consuelos said, adding he often asks for help when it comes to matching different parts of an outfit together.

“You know, she’ll let us know if something’s bad,” he said.

Ripa, however, has had a different experience when talking to Lola about the clothes she wears.

“She doesn’t even bother with me. She just feels that what I wear is embarrassing and awful,” the daytime television host said. “But then I think that means that I’ve gotten something right.”

She added, “I don’t think your teenage daughters should like what you’re wearing.”

The mother-daughter duo made a splash on the red carpet together for the 10th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute event on Sunday, December 8. Ripa and Lola walked the carpet together, with the television personality wearing a sparkly black velvet mini dress she paired with embellished black heels. Lola wore a sapphire satin dress that featured a drop necklace and cinched tie at the waist.

Ripa and Consuelos also share sons Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 16. The couple also recently unveiled their massive Christmas tree. It has been reported the tree is 12 feet tall. They included classic and Christmas-themed ornaments, as well as figures of R2D2 and other fun fictional characters. Many of the ornaments were even photos of Ripa and her family, and she explained where they came from as she zoomed from one to the other.

The tree is the holiday centerpiece of their lavish home in the Upper East Side of Manhattan. They purchased the home in 2013 for $27 million. It is five stories tall, 8,000 square feet and is always decked out for the holidays.