Kelly Ripa Earns Raunchy Response from Husband Mark Consuelos With Glittery Photo

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos show their love for one another like few other celebrity couples do. One of the best examples of that came on Jan. 21, when the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host shared a photo of herself wearing a hilarious sweater. It seemed innocuous, but it still drew an NSFW response from Consuelos. The former All My Children stars have been married for almost 25 years and are parents to three children, who probably wish their parents would stop embarrassing them on social media.

Ripa's post showed the morning talk show host wearing a black sweatshirt reading, "More Glitter Less Twitter." In the caption, Ripa called it the "best costume for the day because glitter doesn't rhyme with Instagram." Consuelos could not resist adding an awkward comment. "Baby ... is that a G or a C.. asking for a friend," the Riverdale star wrote in the hashtag, raising plenty of eyebrows. Even Ripa must have blushed. "Sweets. Shush," she wrote, including four laughing emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa)

Plenty of other celebrities loved the sweatshirt Ripa was wearing. "I'm gonna need this shirt," Mariah Carey wrote. "OMG YES can I borrow that? I’m gonna one-up you...I have an idea," Bethenny Frankel chimed in. "Posting this on my glitter account," Joel McHale joked, while a fan chimed in "I love this and you’re totally rocking it!!!"

Ripa clearly enjoys making a statement with her sweatshirts. Back in early December, she was spotted wearing one that read, "This is such a nightmare," which summed up 2020 for many people. The "More Glitter" sweatshirt was designed by Ashish Gupta, who shared Ripa's photo on his own Instagram page. It will set you back $635 plus shipping from LTD x Lissie Tisch.

While Ripa is still busy hosting Live with Ryan Seacrest, she has her hands on other projects. In December, news surfaced that she and Consuelos are executive producers on Pine Valley, a new series set in the All My Children universe. Robert Nixon, the son of All My Children creator Agnes Nixon, is also an executive producer, while Leo Richardson (Star) was enlisted to write the project. The story will focus on a journalist who hopes to expose the darker corners of the town's history and becomes involved in the Kane-Santos rivalry.

The original All My Children ran on ABC from 1970 to 2011. ABC later licensed the show to Prospect Park, which tried to launch its own streaming network with an All My Children revival in 2013. Three years later, ABC got the rights back after a lawsuit with Prospect Park. The new series will be produced by ABC Signature.