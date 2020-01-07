Kelly Ripa Reveals New Year’s Photos With Husband Mark Consuelos and Their 3 Kids

Kelly Ripa has commemorated the arrival of the new year with a massive Instagram post. The veteran talk show host uploaded 10 photos featuring her, her husband Mark Consuelos, and their trio of teenage children. As far as the photos, they seem to span a significant range of time, showing how their family has grown up together over the years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Dec 31, 2019 at 11:06am PST

“Feliz Ano Nuevo from the ghosts of New Year’s present and past,” Ripa wrote in the caption, along with a string of celebratory emojis and a ‘#2020’ hashtag. Of course, Ripa’s followers were quick to reciprocate her sentiment.

“Wishing you fantastic five all the happiness, health and love in the world,” one fan wrote.

“Good golly your kids are all grown up!! I remember when you were having them!” a longtime admirer wrote.

Even comic book bigwig Rob Liefeld chimed in with a “Happy New Year” comment.

The 10-photo post brings Ripa’s Instagram-filled holiday to an unofficial close. Despite being not a big fan of the art of the selfie, over Christmas, she shared one that not only showed off her festival holiday outfit but commemorated the full-length mirror she just noticed in her bedroom. Even though she’s lived there for the past 11 years.

Ripa also fired back at a commenter who tried to call out her “purple and red” outfit with a “not my taste” remark. She was quick to correct them by noting “The top is gray. Now, do you approve?”

It wasn’t all family photos and hidden mirrors for the family of late. Consuelos recently made an appearance in a now-viral video filmed at one of his sons’ high school wrestling matches. In the video, the couple’s son, Joaquin, begins a pretty standard wrestling match before his headgear was ripped off by his opponent.

The wrestling match quickly turned into an all-out brawl, and the Riverdale star was seen storming in, appearing to try and break up the fight between the two student-athletes. He was stopped by match officials and was reported to have left for several hours, only returning to his seat to catch another of Joaquin’s matches later in the day. Ripa was apparently also in attendance but opted not to intervene in the situation.