Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Reveal Family’s Epic Christmas Card Photo

The Ripa-Consuelos household is officially ready for Christmas. As both Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos highlighted on Instagram, they gave fans a look at their festive and chic Christmas card, which featured the famous parents and their three children, Michael, Lola, and Joaquin.

The family (minus their pup, Chewie) posed for a series of photos in their most glamorous looks. Various photos of the family decorated the card, which also spelled out the word “Merry.” They clearly had a little fun with their holiday shoot, as Ripa appears to run into a shot featuring her husband and their three children. In a couple of the snaps, the talk show host can be seen falling into Consuelos’ arms as the caption read, “Tripping into 2020 like…”

“With love, The Consuelos Family Mark, Kelly, Michael, Lola and Joaquin,” Ripa’s straightforward message read on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

She also made sure to tag the photographer who captured their Christmas photoshoot fun, Miller Mobley.

This is far from the first time that the whole family has posed for snaps together. In April, in honor of PEOPLE‘s 2019 Beautiful issue, Ripa, Consuelos, and their kids engaged in yet another glam photoshoot. The group also sat down to answer some questions about everything from style to beauty tips.

“It’s a cliché, but beauty is really something that comes from the inside,” Consuelos told PEOPLE. “And our kids get that.”

Ripa agreed with her husband and added, “They’ve been to enough photoshoots and been on Instagram long enough to know how much can be faked and filtered and altered and so they aren’t fooled by what a picture tells you you should look like. That’s not real beauty.”

Funnily enough, after their PEOPLE photoshoot, Ripa said on Live! With Kelly & Ryan that she may just have to use one of the snaps from the shoot for the family’s Christmas card.

“Do you see how I’m too excited to be there? Like, I’m always the one that’s just too excited and too happy and I’ll tell you the reason why,” she began to explain on the morning program, in reference to their family photoshoot. “The people at PEOPLE — I thank them so much, I cannot tell you the joy and thrill that I had doing that with my kids, who all three agreed to do it. I never thought they would say yes, ever, ever. I never thought they would say yes.”

“I said, ‘May I, might I, be able to choose a photo to have as my Christmas card?’ — and they said yes,” she added. “So thank you PEOPLE, and that is why this is the look on my face on every photo.”

Even though it doesn’t appear as though she took PEOPLE up on their offer, at least the Ripa-Consuelos Christmas card still came out great.