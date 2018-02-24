Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrates Son Joaquin’s Birthday With Adorable Throwbacks

It’s a big weekend for Kelly Ripa and her husband as they celebrate their son’s milestone 15th birthday.

In honor of the big day, the Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host couldn’t help but celebrate with an adorable video slideshow paying tribute to her and Mark Consuelos’ youngest child, Joaquin.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“QUIN-CE! Happy 15th Birthday to the newborn baby,” Ripa wrote on Instagram, as video flashed images of Joaquin growing up.

Featuring highlights like baby photos and middle school graduation, Ripa concludes her message writing, “I love you so much I’m going to wrestle you to the ground and pin you in three seconds.”

Her husband also shared something similar to his Instagram, captioning the post, “Happy 15th [birthday] Quino… We love you buddy.”

If their social media is any hint, Ripa and her husband are very family-oriented and love spending time with their kids. But as any loving parents are, they are also adamant on voicing their concern over school safety in light of the Stoneman Douglas massacre.

During an episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, Ripa spoke out about gun violence in an impassioned speech on following the Florida high school shooting that left 17 students and adults dead. A day after the third deadliest school shooting in recent U.S. history, Ripa called for action on gun laws.

Kelly Ripa on the recent Florida school shooting: “And people are gonna say, ‘Oh, you’re a talk show host, shut up.’ In this moment, I am a mom of three kids that go to school and I had to talk my kids off a ledge this morning because they were afraid to go to school.” pic.twitter.com/dpVpYMU0Ef — Michael Blackmon (@blackmon) February 15, 2018

“[I] don’t know how how many times this is going to happen,” Ripa began. “I don’t know how many times it has to happen for a school shooting, a mass shooting of this caliber, before somebody does something, before people really get into it.”

The mother of three then went on to squash pending complaints that a talk show host should avoid speaking publicly about gun violence, saying she was only voicing her opinions as a mother.

“In this moment, I am a mom of three kids that go to school and I had to talk my kids off a ledge this morning because they were afraid to go to school,” she said. “I said to my kids, follow the instructions of the school, you have these drills in place. Unfortunately, my kids have grown up having these drills in place — they don’t just have fire drills anymore, they have active shooter drills which is so tragic to me.”

“The fact that our country has such unparalleled mass shooter violence is staggering to me,” Ripa said, before hammering her main point: “So somebody needs to have a conversation that is larger than in this moment, and again, I just say it as a concerned citizen and parent and human being that something needs to change, there needs to be a bigger, better dialogue because we are failing in this area.”

She went on to say that “offering thoughts and prayers are not enough anymore” and said she could not imagine the horror of the parents when something this devastating happens.

Ripa circled back to her conversations with her kids, saying that she doesn’t want to mislead them when it comes to telling them they’re going to be safe at school.

“You don’t want to mislead your kids and say this is never going to happen, you hope and pray it doesn’t happen, but when they are inundated with these images every day, day after day, all the time, you start to feel like a liar, and I don’t like feeling that way,” she said.