Kelly Preston's Brother Breaks Silence on Her Death

✖

On Sunday, it was reported that Kelly Preston, star of Jerry Maguire and John Travolta's wife, had died at the age of 57 following a two-year battle with cancer. Following that news, many of those who knew Preston best have been speaking out in order to pay tribute to her. According to the Daily Mail, Preston's younger half-brother Chris Palzis, a Los Angeles-based realtor, revealed that the family is "gutted" by her death.

"We're still really grieving so I don't have anything eloquent to say right now," Palzis told the Daily Mail. "We're just all very gutted over this, if I had to say something that would pretty much summarize it. She was a light and she was a warrior and she'll always be remembered for how she brought out the best in people." Palzis added that he had recently gotten back from Florida, which is where Preston was when she passed, and shared that the situation is "heartbreaking."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Travolta (@johntravolta) on Jul 12, 2020 at 10:20pm PDT

Travolta originally shared the news of his wife's passing on Instagram. He began his post by writing that Preston passed away after a years-long battle with breast cancer. Travolta wrote, "She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side." The actor noted that he will be taking some time away from the spotlight in order to look after his nine-year-old son Benjamin and 20-year-old daughter Ella. "Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered," he continued. "I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal."

The news of Preston's death came as a shock to many, as her breast cancer diagnosis was not made public. Her representative confirmed the actor's death to PEOPLE, noting that she chose to keep her battle with cancer private and that she was "undergoing medical treatment for some time." They also shared that Preston's loved ones, including her husband and two children, were right by her side as she battled breast cancer.