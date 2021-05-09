Kelly Osbourne Reveals She's Not on Speaking Terms With Sister Aimee

✖

Kelly Osbourne reveals she and her sister Aimee are not on speaking terms and have actually been estranged for quite some time. The former reality TV star appeared on Dax Shephard's Armchair Expert podcast on Monday where she announced the shocking details. "Aimee, who has always preferred to stay out of the spotlight, is an accomplished singer who also has a few acting credits under her belt," she shared.

Despite both sisters having a career in entertainment, Osbourne shares that the two are "really different." "We don't talk," Kelly told Shephard. "She doesn't understand me and I don't understand her." Aimee, who is the eldest Osbourne, moved out of the Osbourne's family home at 16 to stay out of the spotlight cast on the family with their reality show. "Back then, I still felt I was trying to figure out who I was in the chaos of family life, so why on earth would I want that portrayed on television?" Aimee told the Independent in 2015, while promoting her solo music career. "I wanted to protect myself, my parents, my siblings, too. They were very young, very impressionable." She adds, "Obviously, I would have liked to stay at home a little longer, but it wasn't to be."

As for the relationship between she and her siblings, she admitted the riff between them has been hard to overcome. "I wouldn't say there is an ease between us, but there is an acceptance. Do we socialise? No,"

she said at the time.

Family seems to be a priority for the Osbournes lately. Kelly, a former co-host on The View, recently defended her mother Sharon Osbourne following her firing from The Talk after an investigation into her work behavior was conducted by the network. The younger Osbourne sister slammed cancel culture in a recent interview with Extra TV. "Everybody's so afraid of cancel culture I say f–– cancel culture, it’s all about counsel culture. Educate people, teach people — a gentle nudge in the right direction is so much better than a public execution," she said.