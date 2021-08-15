Kelly Clarkson Takes Fun Jab at 'The Voice' Co-Judge Blake Shelton During Vegas Getaway Amid Divorce

✖

Kelly Clarkson enjoyed some much-needed time away from her divorce drama, and she had the perfect opportunity to roast her The Voice co-judge Blake Shelton while on a girls trip with her friends. Clarkson enjoyed a trip with her best friends to Las Vegas and detailed their best stops on her Instagram. While in Sin City, the group of friends took in a George Strait show, and Clarkson playfully burned Shelton in her Instagram caption.

"Seeing the true King of country music tonight," she wrote, while tagging Shelton alongside winking and laughing emojis. "Y’all, run, don’t walk to any George Strait show coming to a venue near you! He is still the GOAT," she said in a second post.

Clarkson has been dealing with a very contentious divorce from her ex Brandon Blackstock, and she managed to score a major win on Friday. Sources told TMZ Saturday she wants to sell her Montana ranch, where her estranged husband still lives. The report comes after the judge in the case ruled the prenup the former couple signed was still valid. According to the document, what each of them earned during their marriage is their own.

Clarkson, who earns $1.9 million a month, bought the Montana ranch, which is where she filmed episodes of The Kelly Clarkson Show during the coronavirus lockdown last year. That means, under the prenup, she can do with it as she wants and she wants to sell it, according to TMZ. The singer's lawyer, Laura Wasser, filed documents recently, asking the judge for permission to sell the ranch. Blackstock's attorneys objected, arguing that a ruling had not been made on the prenup's validity.

Now that the ruling on the prenup is in and Blackstock does not own a piece of the ranch, Clarkson could potentially do with it as she pleases. However, Blackstock still lives at the ranch, which could make it difficult for Clarkson to sell.

Clarkson and Blackstock married in October 2013 and are parents to daughter River, 7, and son Remington, 5. Clarkson filed for divorce in June 2020 and she won primary custody of their children in November 2020. In early July, Clarkson asked the judge to declare her legally single while the property settlement and custody issues are worked out. The dissolution of the marriage is expected to be finalized "within days," reports TMZ. Clarkson also filed a request this week asking the judge to restore her legal last name to Clarkson.