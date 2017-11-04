Kelly Clarkson Cancels Performance After Contracting Virus From Her Child

Kelly Clarkson had to cancel a performance at a private SiriusXM concert after contracting a virus from her child.

The New York Daily Post reports the mother-of-two was too sick to perform on Friday during a SiriusXM presentation because of her 1-year-old passing along an welcome virus.

“Do you want to hear the good news or the really bad news?” she asked the crowd of hundreds of fans who turned out for the performance. “The good news is I’m here, the bad news is I caught a virus from my 1-year-old.”

With a promise to reschedule the intimate concert for fans, Clarkson’s voice was audibly scratchy as she sat down for a chat with the audience that lasted as long as she had been set to perform.

“You have no idea how bad I feel!” the 35-year-old said.

During the course of the event, six songs were then played over the loudspeaker with Clarkson going into detail about what inspired her to write and sing those tracks.

At the end of the show, SiriusXM hosts told the in-studio audience to watch their inboxes closely for information on the rescheduled show, while Clarkson stuck around for a meet-and-greet with select fans — though she made it clear, she couldn’t hug everyone like she normally does.

Some fans overheard her telling fans the next show would be at night, so no one would have to take off work.

While it is not a serious health scare, Clarkson admitted on Thursday night to Entertainment Weekly that her cancer scare in 2006 was one that really took a toll on her, especially considering she found out about it hours before her first Grammy Award win.

“I was told I might have cancer that day, so yeah. It was really horrible. I had to have my makeup redone three times,” Clarkson said, who beat the diagnosis.

Clarkson went on to share that her family has a history of ovarian and cervical cancer, which made her even more nervous of the news at the time. However, since she has been healthy, happy and shares that night had some pretty awesome highlights.

Photo credit: Twitter / @goodhealth