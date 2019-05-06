Kelly Clarkson Reveals ‘Horrible’ Update After Appendix Removal Surgery

Since Kelly Clarkson‘s appendix has been gone, she’s been on a tough road to recovery. The singer shared a post-surgery update to Twitter for her fans after they praised her for hosting the Billboard Music Awards amid the horrible pain ahead of her appendectomy last week.

“Quick recap… recovering after surgery super duper sucks,” Clarkson wrote Sunday night, adding that she didn’t like the way her painkillers made her feel.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Turns out I don’t ‘rest’ well (so bored), pain meds make me feel a different kind of horrible 2 where I question if I’d just rather feel the pain instead, & 2 out of the 3 scars feel as if Lord Voldemort is always near,” she wrote, referencing how the scar on Harry Potter‘s forehead would burn whenever Lord Voldemort was nearby in JK Rowling‘s famed series.

Clarkson underwent surgery in the early hours of Thursday, May 2, mere hours after she hosted the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. She had reportedly been suffering from a bout of appendicitis in the week leading up to the big gig.

Although the American Idol champ showed no signs of pain during her two performances and hosting duties at the ceremony, she admitted later that she was in a lot of pain.

“Not gonna lie…. I may or may not have broken down in tears after the [awards] show from pain,” she tweeted on Thursday afternoon. “BUT thanks 2 all the amazing people @ Cedars-Sinai [Medical Center in Los Angeles] I flew home directly after the event, nailed the surgery early this morning, & feeling awesome now! Bye bye appendix #TheShowMustGoOn.”

Her recovery is a bit more involved than one might think, as she’s even returned to work on The Voice. Her workload isn’t very forgiving of a major surgery, as she’s a coach on the NBC singing competition, is a star of the animated movie UglyDolls (which premiered on Friday, May 3), and her variety talk show — The Kelly Clarkson Show — is slated to premiere in September.

Clarkson, who voices the role of Moxy in UglyDolls, promised that the animated film will bring more than a few tears to viewers.

“Emotionally, it’s a roller coaster ride throughout the movie,” she told ABC News Radio. “‘Cause I know it’s an animated film, but, like, you’ll totally cry.” She said she was drawn not only to the message of the movie, but also the music.

“The songs are great. They’re empowering,” she said. “It’s kind of straight-up out of a Kelly Clarkson catalog. They’re all very empowering and just highlighting the fact that it’s OK to be you and it’s an awesome thing that you get to be you.”