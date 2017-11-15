Kelly Clarkson Gives NSFW Details About How ‘Active’ She and Her Husband Are

Kelly Clarkson has no issue talking about her sex life with husband Brandon Blackstock — she made that much clear in an interview for Redbook‘s December/January 2018 issue. She says she fell in love with her husband because of his spontaneity, plus the fact that she likes to “stay in bed” with him all day.

“Any time we’re in a discussion about sex with a bunch of couples, Brandon and I stay pretty quiet,” Clarkson said. “To keep it family appropriate, let’s say we’re just a lot more active than other couples.”

“I’m a person who loves change,” the 35-year-old mom of two added. “He loves spontaneity. Having a set time or place [to have sex] would be boring to us. When I met Brandon, I wasn’t looking for a friend. I have a lot of great friends! I was looking for a lover. I had never found someone I was truly passionate about, who I wanted to stay in bed with all day. The fact that I did, well… I was going to latch on and take advantage of that.”

The “Love So Soft” singer spoke to Entertainment Tonight along the same lines in September, saying she loves the way Blackstock makes her feel.

“He makes me feel so sexy,” she said. “I already am a confident woman — I don’t think that’s a secret. But I love being with somebody who is unafraid of making you feel sexy.”

“I always make fun of him, like, ‘Why are you touching my behind in public?’” she continued. “He’ll like, goose me or something, somewhere, and I’m like, ‘What are you doing?!’ but I really like it.”

The Voice coach and American Idol alum said she even thought she was “asexual” before meeting Blackstock, who she’s been married to since 2013.

“This isn’t a downer to anybody I dated before him, but I’m just going to be real: I never felt like, honestly, sexually attracted to anybody before him,” she said in a private show for SiriusXM listeners earlier this month. “And I’m not downing my exes. You know, everybody’s different. But there was something about him.”

She continued, “I honestly thought I was asexual — I’d never been turned on like that in my whole life. I was like, ‘Oh that’s that feeling … okay! That’s what they were talking about in Waiting to Exhale.’ I just got it. I just didn’t have a clue.”

In her interview with Redbook, Clarkson also opened up about her constantly fluctuating weight and dealing with backlash, even if she were to lose weight.

“That’s already happened to me. They shame you for it,” she said. “Same thing happened with Miranda Lambert — I had dinner with her and we were talking about that. She was like, ‘Should I gain? Should I lose?’ But no one actually cares about your health. They just care about aesthetics.”

She said that she’s at her happiest when she’s put on weight. “It’s when I’m fat that I’m happy. People think, Oh, there’s something wrong with her. She’s putting on weight. I’m like, ‘Oh, no! I’m sorry, but that represents happiness in my emotional world.’ ” she said.

“For me, when I’m skinny is usually when I’m not doing well. If you gauge your life on what other people think, you’re going to be in a constant state of panic trying to please everyone. People should just concentrate on their own lives and their own health and their own happiness, and whatever that looks like for you, be happy with it,” she added.