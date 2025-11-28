Kellie Pickler Wins Legal Battle Against In-Laws Over Late Husband’s Property

Kellie Pickler scored a big legal win against her in-laws amid their contentious court battle over the assets of her late husband, Kyle Jacobs.

A Tennessee court sided with the American Idol alum Tuesday, according to Us Weekly, shutting down a subpoena issued by Reed and Sharon Jacobs.

The judge said in the new court order that the subpoena issued by Reed and Sharon was “unusual on its face” and that the paperwork had been improperly completed. He also noted that the subpoena contained a list of assets for Pickler to bring that was problematic in some ways.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – APRIL 22: Kellie Pickler performs onstage during Walkin' After Midnight: The Music Of Patsy Cline at Ryman Auditorium on April 22, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

“They are not papers for inspection or copying that can be easily supplied to counsel or transported to the location listed in the subpoena,” the judge said. “Rather, they are numerous and, in some instances, large/heavy items of tangible personal property.” Some of the firearms requested by Reed and Sharon may even have been illegal for Pickler to transport, which is something the order pointed out that the singer had noted.

“The court is unclear about [Reed and Sharon’s] expectations regarding the subpoena. It appears that [Reed and Sharon] may have expected that issuing the subpoena would cause [Picker] to simply turn the requested items over to them. Or, in the alternative, they may have simply expected to be given the opportunity to inspect or make an inventory of the items,” the order read.

The court also said that because Reed and Sharon have not filed a complaint or petition against Pickler, they cannot issue the subpoena. “The court concludes that the subpoena is void and unenforceable in this estate administration case,” the order read. The judge also noted that Reed and Sharon could be able to issue the subpoena in a separate case filed by Pickler against them.

NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 01: Kyle Jacobs and Kellie Pickler attend the Build Series to discuss their show 'I Love Kellie Pickler' at Build Studio on August 1, 2017 in New York City.

Pickler has been at odds with her in-laws following the death of Kyle by suicide in February 2023. The “Red High Heels” singer had married the country songwriter in 2011.

In 2024, Pickler filed a petition with the court asking for it to intervene in a dispute with Reed and Sharon over Kyle’s property, which included a large gun collection, gun safe, Rolex watch, Garmin watch, cuff links and jewelry, 1957 J45 Gibson guitar, McPherson KOA guitar, baseball card albums, school awards, iPhone and other laptops, Steinway Grand Model M piano and several family photo albums.

Pickler claimed at the time that her in-laws “may have already distributed items or assets to themselves (or others) or expended estate funds,” asking for a full accounting report on the distribution of her late husband’s property.

Reed and Sharon’s lawyer argued in another filing that it was “difficult” to respond to the “latest vitriol” in Pickler’s filing.

“[Reed and Sharon] are the proud parents of a son who grew into a highly successful … songwriter … who tragically took his life at a young age,” the filing went on. “To suggest that his parents’ actions here could be perceived as anything other than an effort to bring his sad chapter (the probate process) to a speedy close is shockingly callous and lacking in empathy.”