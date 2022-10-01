Keke Palmer Makes Career Move That Might Leave Fans Comparing Her to Oprah Winfrey

Keke Palmer is adding media mogul to her already lengthy and impressive resume. The Akeelah and the Bee star announced that she's created her own digital network. On Sept. 30, Palmer revealed her plans for KeyTV, which she says aims to spotlight "a new generation of creators." In an Instagram post, the 29-year-old shared a video. "Hi, I'm Lauren Palmer, and this is Keke Palmer, the brand I created 20 years ago, all the way back in Illinois with my mom," she said in part. "In those 20 years, I learned how to be a few things." She then reminisces on her career with scenes from some of her biggest roles, explaining how she's worked as an actress, a singer, a writer, a director and a collaborator. "I want to share everything I learned with you, because this is my greatest dream of all," she added as she sits in a director's chair. "All it takes is one of us to unlock a door to unlock a million doors for each other. I'm so excited to introduce you guys to KeyTV, where our stories matter and where we are represented as the keys to the culture." The video ends with the blinking green and blue neon sign of the KeyTV logo.

The network is described as "a Keke Palmer-led company." Social media profiles have already popped up on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube. Additional information has yet to be released, but within hours, thousands already followed the network's social media channels.

Just last winter, Palmer served as a host on Disney+'s Foodtastic, which she also worked as a producer on the show. It was just one of her many gigs in which she had a leadership role.

"The great thing about it is some people have done many food competitions in our show, and then other people are just somebody that has a bakery, or somebody that just is a mom at home that loves to cook, or dad that is a carpenter or construction worker," she told us. "That's the great thing; I think people will also see about our show is that not everybody has been in food competitions for years and has this amazing resume. A lot of these people are everyday people that say, "Hey, you know what, I want to enter this competition and see if I could do it." And that's also really inspiring."