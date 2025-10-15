Keanu Reeves Pays Tribute to Former Co-Star Diane Keaton

One of Diane Keaton’s former co-stars spoke fondly of their time together on the red carpet for his latest movie.

While at the premiere of Good Fortune, Keanu Reeves paid tribute to his Something’s Gotta Give co-star Keaton, who he described as “a total pro.”

The Oscar-winning actress Keaton died last Saturday in California. She was 79.

“She was very nice to me. Generous artist and a very special, unique person,” Reeves said to E! News. “It was cool to be able to see her and Jack Nicholson together. Just with the history they shared and the way the fondness and love they had for each other. It was really cool.”

In the 2003 Nancy Meyers rom-com Something’s Gotta Give, Keaton is caught in a love triangle between Jack Nicholson and Keanu Reeves. Keaton was nominated for Best Actress at the Academy Awards for her role in the film.

While Keaton was 57 and Reeves was 36 when the movie released, the two had obvious chemistry together on-screen, and to this day fans of the film are still upset that her character ended up with Nicholson’s character.

At the 2020 Oscars, the two presented an award together. Keaton acknowledged the popular fan opinion when she posted a screenshot of her and Reeves on Instagram as they presented the award together, writing, “Whoa. Maybe they did end up together.”