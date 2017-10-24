Katy Perry Crashes St. Louis Wedding, Dances With the Newlyweds

Katy Perry crashed a wedding at the Four Seasons hotel in St. Louis Saturday night, the day before performing at Scottrade Center. She popped in during the wedding of Blonie Dudney and Hayley Rosenblum, with over 30 members of her touring crew.

{Hayley + Blonie} “Do you mind if we crash your wedding” Katy Perry #dudneypickedRoselnBloom #ABAweddings #raypropstudios A post shared by Ray Prop (@raypropstudios) on Oct 22, 2017 at 10:08am PDT

Eyewitnesses told TMZ that Perry stayed at the party for about 15 minutes, spending most of her time with the newlyweds. They said she was about to perform, but left before the party got out of hand.

Dudney and Rosenblum will have an incredible wedding album since photographer Ray Prop made sure to capture photos of Perry’s visit.

Hayley and Blonie you have officially gone viral – TMZ, Huffpost, Yahoo, Dailymail, WMagazine #dudneypickedaroseinbloom #abaweddings #raypropstudios A post shared by Ray Prop (@raypropstudios) on Oct 23, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT

Perry also chronicled the wedding on her Instagram Story, posting videos of the party and showing herself dancing with the happy couple.

This isn’t the first time Perry crashed a special moment for a couple she never met before. Back in 2013, a guest at a wedding rehearsal dinner in Montecito, California told People Magazine that Perry and Robert Pattinson were at the dinner. They did not know the couple getting married.

“Katy and Rob were just sitting next to each other watching the wedding rehearsal in the main courtyard area,” a guest told People. “They were dressed very casually. She was wearing a hoodie and big sunglasses. There was no PDA between them and no body language that showed they were dating. They just sat together and watched.”

Another guest at that dinner said Perry and Pattinson “were not affiliated with the wedding party and were not seen mingling with guests.”