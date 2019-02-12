Katy Perry Responds After Shoe Design Pulled Over Blackface Scandal

Katy Perry has officially responded after shoe designs from her collection was pulled over a blackface scandal.

The shoes are different styles, but are both black and designed to have face with blue eyes, a nose, and bright red lips. Once the shoes caught the attention of the public, it was not long before many began to notice the blackface resemblance.

Katy has issued a joint statement with her Global Brands Group — her brand-management company — to Page Six, saying, “The Rue and The Ora were part of a collection that was released last summer in 9 different colorways (black, blue, gold, graphite, lead, nude, pink, red, silver) and envisioned as a nod to modern art and surrealism.”

“I was saddened when it was brought to my attention that it was being compared to painful images reminiscent of blackface,” Perry’s statement went on to say. “Our intention was never to inflict any pain. We have immediately removed them from katyperrycollections.com.”

First it was Prada. Then Gucci. Now, Katy Perry’s namesake brand faces criticism over two styles of shoes that some say feature imagery that resembles blackface //t.co/5JaCFHxpLl pic.twitter.com/jFjCl36CP3 — CNN (@CNN) February 12, 2019

Many have voiced their concerns on social media, with one Twiter user saying, “Regarding Katy Perry’s shoes; if you have to second guess whether a design is blackface/racist…it probably is. ‘Reaching’ or not, information is too readily accessible for this to occur. #DoBetter”

“Ok, can we just make this a rule that ANY product, service or person that is NOT Black will NOT create, promote or apply any combination of BLACK + FACE,” someone else commented.

Katy Perry made racist shoes. Yea, you read that right. This is our world. Aliens are laughing at us. pic.twitter.com/PZlfHKwhp2 — Chris Baldassano (@Baldassano) February 11, 2019

However, Perry has not been without her defenders as well, with some stating that they do not believe the shoes to be an example of blackface.

“I am totally against blackface but this is NOT blackface. Just because its a BLACK shoe with FACIAL FEATURES on it doesnt mean she was ‘making fun of black people’ seriously think about that for a second,” one fan exclaimed.

I’ve really had enough of these fuckers! Y’all are not going to run my favorite artist off social media. Not over a haircut, not over a dance on SNL, not over some shoes! @katyperry #IStandWithKatyPerry pic.twitter.com/V4ohQsrKsb — SERJEEOH (@SerJeeOh) February 11, 2019

“YALL TRIED CANCELING KATY PERRY FOR BREATHING, HAVING DEPRESSION, DANCING, HER HAIR & FASHION, & NOW FOR A SHOE?” another fan tweeted. “The ONLY thing yall should be talking about is how hideous the shoe, which comes in different colors, is. Not associating it w/ malicious racism.”

The shoes were reportedly still available to purchase online Monday, but as of Tuesday they appear to have been removed.