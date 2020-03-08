Katy Perry Details ‘Friction’ Between Her and Orlando Bloom Following Pregnancy Announcement

Stars, they’re just like us! Despite the picture-perfect image projected on social media between pop star, Katy Perry and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, the American Idol judge admits they too have their fair share of disagreements. After surprising fans with a pregnancy announcement through her music video, “Never Worn White,” the 35-year-old is now admitting — like most couples — she and Bloom don’t always see eye-to-eye.

“I’ve consciously or unconsciously picked a partner that makes sure to keep me evolving into the best version of myself,” Perry told Ryan Seacrest on his radio show, On the Air with Ryan Seacrest, according to InStyle. “There’s a lot of friction between my partner and I, but that friction breeds something beautiful. It can breed a lot of light, you know?”

But while Perry did not reveal what they butt heads over, the “California Girls” singer divulged that they do make sure to get back to a level of respect and admiration after all is said and done.

“It’s just one of those relationships,” she admitted. “I don’t know about anyone else who’s listening what kind of relationships they’ve had — and I’ve had many — but it’s like we basically, we get down to the mat and come back up every time.”

On Thursday, Perry revealed the news that she and Bloom were expecting their first child together with the emotional ballad, “Never Worn White” and that she was six months pregnant. Bloom, who is already father to 9-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, has been open about wanting to build a family with Perry since their engagement last February.

“I really want to enjoy family and friends, my beautiful son, and have more kids,” Bloom said at the time. “I want to make sure when I embark on that, it’s with my heart full and very clear about the reality of what that means, as opposed to some romantic idea of what it means to be in a relationship.

Perry and Bloom first stepped out as a couple in 2016 and became on-and-off over the years. The pair were set to tie a knot in a ceremony in Japan this summer, however, in light of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, sources close to the two are revealing their wedding plans are temporarily on hold.

“It was all set for Japan with 150 guests,” an insider told PEOPLE. “Katy was actually really excited about walking down the aisle pregnant.”

