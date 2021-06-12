Katt Williams Offers Fresh Definition of 'Cancel Culture,' and the Internet is Cheering

✖

Katt Williams delivered his thoughts on cancel culture during a recent interview, and social media was surprised by the answer. The comedian joined the Joe Budden podcast where the controversial topic came up and he delivered a refreshing take. “Nobody likes the out of bounds, but the out of bounds gotta be there or you’ll run up in the stands,” Williams told the host.

"Some of these things are for the benefit of everything. Nobody likes the speed limit but it’s necessary. Nobody likes the shoulder of the road but it’s there for a reason. My point is, people weren’t all that extremely funny when they could say whatever they wanted to say.”

“Cancellation doesn’t have its own culture,” he continued. “That was people of color. That was us policing our own culture. That was people without a voice being trashed by people just because they had a bigger name than them and more money than them and a better office than them, they could sweep them up under the rug like they didn’t matter. I don’t know what people we think got canceled that we wish we had back.”

Many fans jumped to comment on the brief clip, saying how pleasantly surprised they were by the Emmy winner's considerate answer as well as his overall "evolution." Though, there were a few who argued the opposite of Katt's point. "I love Katt Williams, but this answer is horrifying. To me, cancel culture is not about a world where you can’t say offensive, ignorant things," someone tweeted. "It’s a world where you can’t find redemption if you ever said something you regret. It’s the inverse of let he who is without sin."

“If all that’s gonna happen is we have to be more sensitive in the way that we talk, isn’t that what we want anyway? I’m saying, your job as a comedian is to please the most amount of people with your art,” Williams said, closing his thoughts. “If you want to offend somebody, nobody took those words away from you. ‘Dirty b––’ ain’t been taken away, you can say that. But don’t call somebody this word when you know this affects all of these people.”