Katie Holmes Sports Wild Tiger Boots on Red Carpet

Katie Holmes struck an impressive pose on the red carpet for the Z100 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball on Friday. The actress stepped out in front of the cameras wearing a pair of tiger-print boots with stiletto heels. The footwear contrasted with the rest of Holmes’ reserved black outfit, and fans were all for it.

Holmes stepped lightly on Friday as she arrived at Madison Square Garden. Her animal print boots were visible up to mid-calf, then disappeared beneath her loose flowing pants. She wore capri-length leather pants with flared hems, and a black sweatshirt.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She adorned this with a long gold medallion, and a few rings on her fingers as well. Holmes’ hair was pulled up into a tight, low bun, but her smile stole the spotlight regardless.

Holmes arrived at the concert with her daughter, Suri, now 13 years old. The teen did not stop to smile for the cameras, although a few shots showed her passing by in casual attire. Holmes shares Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise, whom she divorced back in 2012.

These days, fans are much more interested in Holmes’ relationship with Jamie Foxx, which apparently came to an end this summer. According to a report by Page Six, Holmes told friends in August that they had not “been together for months.”

Fans were sad for Holmes, who has not had a public relationship since she divorced Cruise. Their relationship was a public oddity for several years, beginning when Cruise jumped on the couch on The Oprah Winfrey Show, declaring his love for Holmes just after they had started dating.

Fans have speculated about the secretive relationship for years, believing that Scientology was the main point of friction between them. Holmes had been raised Catholic, and only began studying Scientology after getting together with Cruise. Around the time of the divorce, The New York Post reported that Holmes was being harassed by members of the Church of Scientology, and that she feared they would kidnap Suri on Cruise’s behalf.

Years later, Ron Miscavige — father of Scientology leader David Miscavige — told The Daily Mail that he believed Scientology was a big reason Holmes had left Cruise. He also said that she feared what the religion would do to her daughter’s development.

Holmes returned to Catholicism after the divorce. However, she has not taken part in any of the documentaries or exposés other former church-goers have. Holmes is mentioned extensively in Going Clear, a Scientology documentary on HBO Now and HBO Go.