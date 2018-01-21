Kathy Griffin Claims She Was ‘Not Welcome’ at Women’s March

Kathy Griffin voiced her support for all the women who marched on Saturday, though she didn't feel that she'd receive a warm welcome in the crowd.

Griffin posted a screencap of an old tweet by Soledad O'Brien, written in May of 2017.

"This Kathy Griffin thing is so upsetting and disgusting," the news anchor wrote. "Jesus--what is wrong with people."

Yesterday Griffin posted a black and white photo of herself with the tweet positioned in the corner, obscuring the date and time it was posted.

"So, yeah," she wrote, "after all these months, I'm still not welcome at #WomensMarch2018 etc. (For now). But I support you!!!"

So, yeah, after all these months, I’m still not welcome at #WomensMarch2018 etc. (For now). But I support you!!! pic.twitter.com/IMlRx1PmUV — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 20, 2018



O'Brien didn't fail to notice her old tweet taken out of context. She got on Twitter and clarified the issue on Sunday morning.

"Hi Kathy," she wrote, "not sure why you're using a post I wrote from May of last year. I also have nothing to do with who's invited to speak at the Women's March. Good luck and best wishes to you."

Hi Kathy, not sure why you're using a post I wrote from May of last year. I also have nothing to do with who's invited to speak at the Women's March. Good luck and best wishes to you. https://t.co/lrYlAlThW9 — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) January 21, 2018



O'Brien also jumped into the replies section of Griffin's tweet, where confused fans were wondering what the cryptic remark could mean.

"I didn't realize @soledadobrien was in charge of who could attend women's marches," one user commented sarcastically. "When did the march organizers give her that kind of control over every march in the country?"

"I mean...I didn't ask her if I could go," they continued. "Guess I slipped through!"

O'Brien responded to the tweet with equal dryness.

"My bad," O'Brien tweeted. "You have permission for all marches in all states, good thru Feb 2019."

My bad. You have permission for all marches in all states, good thru Feb 2019. — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) January 21, 2018



Griffin hasn't fired back at O'Brien or her commenters yet. She made other remarks in support of yesterday's marches and the ongoing battle for women's rights in general. She retweeted LA's Mayor Eric Garcetti, who posted a picture and some statistics about the historic march.

"Well done, LA," Griffin added, with several clapping emojis.

The women's march was another huge show of force for the Me Too movement, the Time's Up campaign and opponents of the Trump administration in general. The second round of marches across the country coincided with the anniversary of the president's inauguration, as well as the dreaded government shutdown.