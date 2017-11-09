Kathy Griffin Faints Onstage

Thank you for an amazing night Dublin! pic.twitter.com/SBRmkjgmHB — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) November 8, 2017

During her latest performance in Dublin, Ireland, comedienne Kathy Griffin passed out on stage.

Towards the end of her Laugh Your Head Off world tour on Wednesday night, the 57-year-old fainted. She took to Twitter after the incident to confirm the event.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Kathy Griffin Blasts Numerous Bravo Execs in Attack Network Calls ‘Completely False’

“I fainted at the end of my show. I’m embarrassed more than anything,” she said.

“Anyway I’m in Dublin, just leaving the show,” Griffin continued, “And I had one more story. I had five more minutes. I had gone for almost two and a half hours.”

Griffin then went on to make a reference to daytime talk show host Wendy Williams, who suffered a similar incident when she had an on-air fainting spell on Halloween.

“This one’s for you, Wendy Williams. Girl down. I had a girl down moment,” Griffin joked.

More: Kathy Griffin Accuses Andy Cohen of Drug Use, Harassment

At the end of her Twitter video, Griffin thanked her audience for the support.

“The audience was fantastic. Thank you for being forgiving and understanding, and I promise to be upright the entire show next time,” she said.

Griffin doesn’t seem to be worried about the incident as she is continuing her world tour on Friday in London.