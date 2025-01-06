Kathy Bates Shows off 100-Pound Weight Loss at Golden Globes

Kathy Bates turned heads on the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet Sunday night showing off her 100-pound weight loss transformation. The 76-year-old actress, who was nominated for her role in Matlock, wore a beaded jacket, chic tuxedo pants and sneakers for the big night. She wore her hair in a bouncy retro half-up style and carried a sparking bag with her.

Bates first debuted her weight loss transformation four months ago at the 2024 Emmys in September. In October, she said she lost 80 pounds over the course of seven years due to lifestyle and diet changes, then lost another 20 pounds on Ozempic.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Kathy Bates attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

“There’s been a lot of talk that I just was able to do this because of Ozempic,” she told PEOPLE. “But I have to impress upon people out there that this was hard work for me, especially during the pandemic. It’s very hard to say you’ve had enough.”

It was a type 2 diabetes diagnosis in 2017 that inspired her to change her eating habits. “I ate because I was afraid, and I ate because it was a FU to my self-esteem,” she said at the time. “[Diabetes] runs in my family, and I’d seen what my father had gone through. He had had a leg amputation. One of my sisters is dealing with it very seriously, and it terrified me. It scared me straight.”

Although Bates did not take home the gold for her role in Matlock on Sunday, she’s no stranger to the event’s red carpet. She won her first Golden Globe at the 1991 ceremony for best performance by an actress in a motion picture drama for Misery, and won her second in 1997 for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television for The Late Shift.