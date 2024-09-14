Kathy Bates Sets Record Straight on Retirement Plans

Kathy Bates teased that she was "contemplating" retirement before her lead role in Matlock, premiering this fall on CBS. But according to Variety, the Oscar-winner isn't exactly ready to say goodbye to stage and screen.

"My friends say I'll probably be like Molière and die in my chair on the stage," Bates tells Variety. "Because it really is a life force for me."

(Photo: CBS)

Bates had reportedly said Matlock was her final role, hinting that she would likely retire once the series ends, calling it her "last dance." But according to Variety, the actress is hoping for many seasons of the remake legal series.

"I can't believe I'm saying that about doing episodic TV, but this has been so much of a challenge and a delight," Bates says, sharing her hope to have the role for several years. "Matty is certainly my magic carpet right now, and I want her to go sailing on for quite a long time."

The 2024 remake of Matlock premieres on CBS on Sept. 22, 2024, with a special preview episode. It will then move to its official timeslot on Oct. 17.