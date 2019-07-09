Kathryn Hahn Speaks out on Cameron Boyce’s Death After Working With Him on One of His Final Projects

Kathryn Hahn briefly worked with the late Cameron Boyce, but the Bad Moms star remembered him as a “beautiful person.” Hahn and Boyce co-starred in the upcoming HBO series Mrs. Fletcher, in which Hahn plays a divorcee whose son goes to college.

“I didn’t have the chance to spend much time with Cameron, but I know I speak for the entire Mrs. Fletcher family when I say how gutted we are by his loss,” Hahn said in a statement to PEOPLE Monday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She continued, “Cameron was a beautiful person who showed in the brief time our paths crossed a deep generosity and decency that belied his 20 years of age. His soul and heart were just so big: anyone who met him even briefly would just feel it. Our hearts are with his friends and family.”

In Mrs. Fletcher, Hahn stars as the title character, whose son Brendan (Seal Team‘s Jackson White) goes off to college and she tries to start a new life for herself. Boyce played Brendan’s college roommate. The series is set to debut in the fall, and the entire first season was filmed before Boyce’s death. It was created by The Leftovers co-creator Tom Perrotta.

Jasmine Cephas Jones, who appears co-stars in Mrs. Fletcher, also remembered Boyce in an Instagram post.

“You were beyond your years. A full force of light that brightened up a room as soon as you entered,” Cephas Jones wrote. “One of the most talented, wise.. and most important, kind hearted humans I’ve ever met. The world will miss you [Boyce]. Rest with the angels beautiful soul.”

Boyce died late Saturday in his sleep “due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated,” his family said early Sunday morning. According to TMZ, Boyce was previously diagnosed with epilepsy, although his family did not provide details on his condition.

“The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him,” his family said. “We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”

Mrs. Fletcher was a big departure for Boyce, who rose to fame for his kid-friendly roles on the Disney Channel and Disney XD. He starred in Jessie as Luke Ross from 2011 to 2015 and as Conor in Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything. He also played Carlos in Disney’s Descendants movies and starred in Adam Sandler’s Grown Ups.

Boyce will next be seen in Descendants 3, which is scheduled to air on the Disney Channel on Aug. 2.

Photo credit: Getty Images