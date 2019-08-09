Katherine Schwarzenegger Honors ‘Strong Family’ Following Late Cousin Saoirse Kennedy’s Death

Katherine Schwarzenegger paid tribute to her second cousin Saoirse Kennedy Hill passed away from a suspected overdose. The 29-year-old took to Instagram to share a beautiful photo of the sunset in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, where their family’s historic estate resides.

Schwarzenegger’s mom, Maria Shriver, also took to social media to share her thoughts, writing, “A brave young woman left our world yesterday. She left a gaping hole in the lives of those who loved her dearly. May god bless her. May God hold her parents during this unbearable hour and give them the strength to make it thru (sic). Amen.”

Hill was found unresponsive Thursday, Aug. 1, then rushed to the Cape Cod hospital where she was pronounced dead. The college student was only 22 years old.

“Our hearts are shattered by the loss of our beloved Saoirse,” the Kennedy family shared in a statement with The New York Times. ” Her life was filled with hope, promise and love.”

Her grandmother, Ethel Kennedy, 91, added, “The world is a little less beautiful today.”

Shriver and Schwarzenegger attended the Boston College students funeral, along with several other family members at Kennedy’s family estate.

Schwarzenegger and her husband Chris Pratt recently got married. The two tied the knot in June, calling it “the best day” of their lives.

“Yesterday was the best day of our lives!” Pratt wrote on an Instagram post. “We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives.”

“We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit,” he continued. “This morning we feel nothing but blessed.”