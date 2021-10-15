Katey Sagal Hospitalized: Promising Update on ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star

UPDATE: Sagal seems to be on the mend since her accident. According to TMZ, the actress was spotted in November leaving a healthcare facility and going to her car with the help of some crutches. While she still needs some assistance, she’s still mobile and will likely be back to work once she’s all healed up.

Katey Sagal had quite a scare today after she was hit by a car in Los Angeles randomly today, though sources close to the actress reveal she’s already on the way to a speedy recovery “She is going to be fine, and able to go home today,” an insider tells PEOPLE.

The actress was walking across the street on Friday morning when she was hit by a Tesla making a left turn. The driver got out to offer assistance to the Rebel star and shortly after, Sagal was taken by an ambulance to a nearby hospital, TMZ reports. Law enforcement has yet to make any arrests or issue a citation to either party involved. It’s reported that drugs and alcohol weren’t involved in the incident. The investigation is still ongoing. Sagal didn’t sustain severe injuries in the impact and should be on the mend fairly soon.

Perhaps most known for her turn as Peggy Bundy in Marriage with Children or more recently for her portrayal of Gemma Teller on Sons of Anarchy, fans of the actress were shaken with worry over the accident. Prior to her becoming a regular on The Conners, she earned a new group of fans for her role on 8 Simple Rules alongside Kaley Cuoco and John Ritter. She most recently starred as the lead in ABC’s Rebel, which was canceled after one season.

“The abrupt announcement that there would be no season 2 based on the response from four airings came as a shock and a heartbreak.” Sagal wrote in an Instagram post back in May. “Things take time to catch on. Rebel tells the story of a woman who speaks up for what is right, the show has heart and purpose, funny and tears, and we, the cast, are all scratching our heads at the reversal of support from ABC.”

“As Rebel would say, fight for what you want, make people listen, and in this case, if our show can find another, more suitable place to land, we will do the happy dance. If not, we gave it our all and made our voices heard, which is the message behind Rebel! Always Speak Up!!”