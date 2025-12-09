Kate Winslet Reveals Eminem’s Bizarre ‘Personal Grooming’ Request When They Appeared on ‘SNL’ Together

In a recent interview, Kate Winslet shared a NSFW conversation she had with Eminem all the way back in 2004 on the Saturday Night Live set.

The two hosted the Halloween ’04 episode of SNL, where rapper Eminem performed “Mosh” and “Just Lose It.” But behind the scenes, he had an odd request for his co-host, which she shared on last Friday’s episode of The Graham Norton Show.

“This is a story I’ve never, never told,” the 50-year-old actress said. “Eminem asked me to shave his bottom.”

Instantly, the crowd erupted in laughter.

“Well, he did,” she said. “He said, ‘Will you shave my butt?’ and I said, ‘I’m sorry, I don’t do personal grooming.’ Like what? I’m not gonna go with a Bic and get your crack love. Honestly.”

Winslet seems to be reflecting on the funniest moments of her career recently, as a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! had a similarly wild anecdote.

At the premiere of her movie Sense & Sensibility, she was about to introduce herself to King Charles III. She then realized she was wearing a transparent outfit and panicked.

“Thank God I had worn a coat because as he is making his way towards me, I’m like, ‘Nipples, nipples, nipples, oh my God!’” she said. “And someone just went, ‘Coat!’ and I went, ‘Your Majesty!’ basically covering myself in a cape.”

Watch the clip below.