Kate Spade New York Website Updated With Memorial for Late Founder

Kate Spade’s fashion company Kate Spade New York is honoring its founder with a touching tribute on its website following the designer’s death.

The company paid tribute to Kate Spade by updating its website’s homepage to a touching statement offering condolences to the fashion icon’s family following her apparent suicide.

“Kate Spade, the visionary founder of our brand, has passed,” The statement that appears on KateSpade.com reads. “Our thoughts are with her family at this incredibly heartbreaking time. We honor all the beauty she brought into this world.”

The fashion trailblazer was found dead at her New York City apartment Tuesday morning. She is survived by husband Andy, who is actor David Spade’s brother, and 13-year-old daughter Frances Beatrix Spade.

“We are all devastated by today’s tragedy,” Kate’s family said in a statement. “We loved Kate dearly and will miss her terribly. We would ask that our privacy be respected as we grieve during this very difficult time.”

David Spade broke his silence on Instagram sharing a photo of himself and Kate along with a touching tribute to his sister-in-law.

“Fuzzy picture but i love it. Kate and I during Christmas family photos,” David captioned the photo. “We had so much fun that day. She was so sharp and quick on her feet. She could make me laugh so hard.”

He added, “I still can’t believe it. Its a rough world out there people, try to hang on.”

Kate reportedly left a suicide note before her death, allegedly addressed to her daughter. The note allegedly told her daughter that she had nothing to do with her daughter’s tragic passing.

“At this point, there was a note left. The contents of that note, as well as the physical state of the apartment and the comments of the witness, lend to the credibility that it is an apparent suicide,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said in a press conference on Tuesday.

Kate and Andy Spade launched Kate Spade New York in 1993. The brand eventually became a fashion and accessories empire.

The couple sold the company in 2006 to focus on raising their daughter, Frances. In 2016, Kate returned to the world of fashion launching the new brand Frances Valentine, named after her daughter. In 2017, Coach bought Kate Spade New York for $2.4 billion.

Kate was honored by the Council of Fashion Designers of American twice in her illustrious career, once in 1996 as an emerging accessories designer to watch and for the second time in 1998 as the best accessories designer of the year.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).