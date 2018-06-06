Kate Spade’s ‘Devastated’ Family Releases Statement After Tragic Suicide

Kate Spade’s family is “devastated” by her death, according a statement released by a family spokesperson.

The family released a statement to the Associated Press that not only expresses their love for the famed fashion designer, but also asked for privacy during the trying time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We are all devastated by today’s tragedy,” the statement read. “We loved Kate dearly and will miss her terribly. We would ask that our privacy be respected as we grieve during this very difficult time.”

Spade was found dead in her New York City apartment on Tuesday from an apparent suicide. She was found in her bedroom by a housekeeper around 10 a.m., police revealed in a press conference.

Her husband, Andy Spade, was home at the time of her death, but the couple’s 13-year-old daughter was not at the residence at the time.

As Page Six reports, police believe the Kate Spade New York founder’s death was a suicide due to the state of her apartment and a note found at the scene.

“At this point, there was a note left. The contents of that note, as well as the physical state of the apartment and the comments of the witness, lend to the credibility that it is an apparent suicide,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said.

While no more official details on the have been released, several anonymous police sources have spoken to outlets about the circumstances surrounding Spade’s suicide.

The Daily Mail reports that the suicide note contained a message to Spade’s daughter indicating that the designer’s death was not the teen’s fault.

CBS News reports that her death was from hanging. Spade allegedly used a scarf wrapped around a door knob to take her own life.

Spade founded her landmark handbag line in 1993, and it soon expanded to all kinds of fashion products. The brand became a powerhouse in the industry, being sold for millions on several occasions. In 2017, Coach, Inc. purchased the brand for a staggering $2.4 billion.

In the wake of Spade’s death, the brand that holds her namesake released a statement on social media mourning their founder.

“Kate Spade, the visionary founder of our brand, has passed,” the statement read. “Our thoughts are with her family at this incredibly heartbreaking time. We honor all the beauty she brought into this world.”

After leaving Kate Spade New York, she founded another luxury hand bag and footwear brand, Frances Valentine, after her daughter. That brand has yet to release a statement about Spade’s passing.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).